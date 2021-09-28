The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India tomorrow. The phone is touted as the slimmest and lightest 5G offering from the brand. The prices of the handset will be announced during the launch event at 12 pm IST. The company will stream the launch on its social media platforms and official YouTube channel. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE To Be Launched in India on September 29, 2021.

The upcoming handset is essentially an upgraded version of the Mi 11 Lite that was launched a few months ago. It's worth noting that the phone is already on sale in Europe. The India-specific model is expected to remain identical to the Euro-spec version. If the company does that, the phone will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, Dolby Vision support, 5G connectivity, up to 256GB of built-in storage, and more.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In Europe, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is available in multiple variants. It includes 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. While the base variant costs EUR 349 (around Rs 30,000), the bigger 8GB + 128GB model is priced at EUR 399 (around Rs 34,500). The company is yet to announce price of the top-end 8GB + 256GB model.

From shopping to playing music, all this is just 1 tap away! Our #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G is here to make lives easy with it’s New Way To Pay feature. Set your reminders : Launching tomorrow, 12 Noon! Head to: https://t.co/MowSx0nqxn pic.twitter.com/VGGA9UZYXv — Xiaomi India - #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G is coming! (@XiaomiIndia) September 28, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400. The panel will also support Dolby Vision. Under the hood, it will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

For photos and video, there will be triple rear cameras consisting of a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP telemacro snapper. Upfront, there could be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone is said to pack a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).