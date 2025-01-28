New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Swinging into the black, GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 202 crore for the three months ended December 2024.

GAL, which owns the airport business of GMR Group, had posted a loss of Rs 486 crore in the year-ago period.

These figures are after tax from continuing operations.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the company's net income rose to Rs 2,081 crore from Rs 1,738 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Airports at Delhi and Hyderabad, which are under GAL, saw rising air traffic in the 2024 December quarter.

At the Delhi airport, passenger traffic "increased to 20.3 million, up by 8.1 per cent YoY from 18.8 million in Q3 FY24," the filing said.

GMR Group also operates Goa airport as well as two airports in the Philippines and Indonesia.

