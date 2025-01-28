Famous People Born on January 29: Oprah Winfrey, the iconic American talk show host, actress, and philanthropist, was born on January 29, 1954. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Olympic medalist in shooting and former Union Minister, was born on January 29, 1970. He is celebrated for winning India’s first individual silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Heather Graham, the American actress known for her roles in films like Boogie Nights and Austin Powers, was born on January 29, 1970. These individuals made significant contributions in their respective fields, from sports, art, literature and music to politics and media. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Oprah Winfrey Tom Selleck Katharine Ross Heather Graham Paul Ryan Justin Hartley William McKinley (1843-1901) Gauri Lankesh (1962-2017) Mooji Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Sanjiv Goenka Rishabh Sinha Deepti Sati Divyank Turakhia Sara Gilbert Adam Lambert Edward Burns

January 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).