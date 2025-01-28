Famous People Born on January 28: Lala Lajpat Rai, an Indian freedom fighter and nationalist, was born on January 28, 1865. His birth anniversary is widely celebrated across the country as Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti. Another important figure in Indian history, the birth anniversary of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa, falls on this date. He was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who was born on January 28, 1899. Shruti Haasan, born on January 28, 1986, is an Indian actress and singer known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian goalkeeper, was born on January 28, 1978. These individuals made significant contributions in their respective fields, from sports, art, literature and music to politics and media. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lala Lajpat Rai (1865-1928) KM Cariappa (1899-1993) Jasraj (1930-2020) Raja Ramanna (1925-2004) Henry VII of England (1457-1509) Cole Rick Ross Elijah Wood Will Poulter Shruti Haasan Ariel Winter Gianluigi Buffon Shafali Verma Maluma (singer) Camila Alves Nicolas Sarkozy Basavaraj Bommai Nishikant Dubey Andre Iguodala Srikanth Deva

