New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday said it has been ranked first among listed global residential developers by Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB).

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said GRESB, an organisation that provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organisations globally, has recognised the company as a real estate development sector leader both globally and in Asia for listed residential real estate.

The developer said it has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013 and achieved its highest score of 95 points this year.

"The 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment report has ranked GPL #1 amongst listed residential developers globally and amongst Asian residential developers," the filing said.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group.

