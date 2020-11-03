New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Shares of Godrej Properties on Tuesday tanked over 9 per cent after the company reported a 78 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September.

The stock plunged 8.92 per cent to close at Rs 1,037.70 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 9.83 per cent to Rs 1,027.35.

On NSE, it declined 9.14 per cent to settle at Rs 1,037.35.

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 78 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7.10 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 31.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the second quarter of this fiscal also fell to Rs 250.23 crore from Rs 395.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the business conglomerate Godrej Group.

