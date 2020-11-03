Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone is all set to be launched in China on November 5, 2020. A poster shared on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo', reveals the launch date of the handset. The poster also reveals some key specifications of the smartphone. As per the teaser, the launch event will commence at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). A known tipster called 'Digital Chat Station' has also revealed some images of Huawei Nova 8 SE on its official Twitter handle. Huawei Will Invest in Chip Arm Hisilicon Despite US Ban: CEO Guo Ping.

In terms of specifications, Huawei Nova 8 SE is likely to sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels & 60Hz refresh rate.

Huawei Nova 8 SE (Photo Credits: Digital Chat Station Twitter)

Under the hood, the phone is said to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. For optics, the handset might feature a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter & two 2MP snappers. At front, there might be a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will be offered in two shades - White & Blue. As per Digital Chat Station, the phone will come fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging facility. The images shared on Station chat Twitter handle also reveals a USB Type-C port for charging. Pricing & other specifications will be revealed during its launch event.

