Mangaluru, October 7: Over 700 grams of gold worth Rs 38.53 lakh being smuggled into the country was seized at Mangaluru International Airport here, Customs officials said on Friday. Delhi: Man Held by Customs at IGI Airport for Smuggling Wrist Watches, Including One Worth Rs 27.09 Crore; Watch Video.

The gold weighing 741 grams was seized from a man, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala, a Customs release here said. Delhi Customs Seize Wristwatches Worth Rs 28 Crores From Passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The passenger, who arrived by an Air India Express flight from Dubai on Wednesday, had mixed the gold powder in gum and concealed the same in his rectum. Custom officials took the person into custody and further investigation is in progress, the release said.

