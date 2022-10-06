Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday, October 6 seized wristwatches worth approximately Rs 28 crores from passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport, said customs. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

See Pics:

Delhi Customs seizes seven expensive wristwatches worth approximately Rs 28 crores from a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport; Passenger arrested pic.twitter.com/hGku8d4g1b — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)