Mangaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) Customs officers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Tuesday seized gold worth Rs 10.55 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

The accused passenger, Hussain Raazi Moideen Aboobaker (26), arrived by Air India Express flight IX384.

He hails from Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The officers seized gold of 24 carat purity totally weighing 219 grams, valued at Rs 10,55,580 from the passenger.

The gold was being smuggled by concealing it in two packing boxes of toy kitchen sets, a customs release here said.

