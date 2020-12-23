New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Paddy procurement has increased 23 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 431.14 lakh tonne, valued at Rs 81,400 crore.

The kharif marketing season (KMS) starts from October.

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, an official statement said.

The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have purchased 431.14 lakh tonne of paddy up to December 22 against 350.04 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of last year.

"About 51.90 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 81,399.80 crore," the statement said.

Punjab has purchased 202.77 lakh tonne till the close of procurement season in the state on November 30, which is 47.03 per cent of total procurement in the country.

The government procures wheat and paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers to meet its requirement under the food law and other welfare schemes.

"Till December 22, a quantity of 62,95,350 cotton bales valuing Rs 18,415.48 crore has been procured benefitting 12,20,588 farmers," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)