New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Aditya Birla group firm Grasim Industries on Thursday announced the appointment of Pavan Jain as its next Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 15, 2022.

His appointment comes in the wake of incumbent Ashish Adukia's plan to pursue career opportunities outside the Aditya Birla Group, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Adukia will be relieved from his current responsibilities with effect from August 14, 2022, it added.

Jain has been with the Aditya Birla Group since 1991. He is at present a Senior President in the company and has had different stints with Birla White, Grey Cement and Grasim, the filing said.

He joined the Corporate Finance Division of Grasim in 2004 and played a key role in various corporate and business restructuring plans and merger and acquisition activities of the company.

Jain played a key role in the cement business restructuring, Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd merger with Grasim, acquisition of Domsjo pulp unit in Sweden, acquisition of Soktas India Pvt Ltd (now Grasim Premium Fabrics division) and divestments of Vikram Ispat, Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd and Indo Gulf Fertilisers division of Grasim, the company added.

Jain is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, it added.

