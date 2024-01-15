New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) GreenCell Mobility on Monday said it will deploy 150 intracity buses in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The fleet will play a crucial role in providing transportation service to around 20 lakh devotees within Ayodhya from mid-January to the end of February, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

"Our mission has always been to promote sustainable transportation solutions, and the government's decision to utilise electric buses for this grand occasion aligns perfectly with our vision," GreenCell Mobility Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Devndra Chawla said.

It is not just about ferrying passengers; it is about being a part of a collective journey towards a cleaner and greener future, he added.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

The company said it has deployed over 700 buses in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)