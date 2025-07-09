Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) The Guwahati airport on Wednesday said that the facility has recorded its highest ever single-day and monthly cargo tonnage during June.

The terminal recorded its highest ever single-day cargo tonnage of 42.43 metric tonnes (MT) on June 28, surpassing the previous record of 40.43 MT set last year – a growth of 4.95 per cent, the Adani Group-managed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

“This achievement was part of a broader upward trend that culminated in the GIAL (Guwahati International Airport Ltd) cargo terminal, LGBIA, crossing the 844 MT mark in monthly cargo processed for the first time since the commencement of operations date (COD),” it said.

The previous monthly highest was 754 MT in January this year, with the latest figure indicating a growth of 11.93 per cent.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL) cargo terminal has consistently demonstrated growth in cargo volumes over the first quarter of 2025-26, with year-on-year comparisons reflecting an upward trajectory.

The statement said the cargo terminal handled 356 MT in April 2004, which increased by 96.08 per cent to 698.05 MT over the same period in 2025.

It had handed 389 MT and 376 MT in May and June 2024 respectively, which increased to 741.38 MT (90.59 per cent) and 845.7 MT (124.93 per cent) for the same period in 2025.

The record growth in cargo tonnage underscores the growing role of LGBIA as a logistics hub in the North East, and the outcome of focused operational enhancements, improved cargo handling efficiency, and the airport's strategic importance in connecting the region with key domestic markets, the statement said.

Agartala and Imphal are the prime contributors in the North East region, while major destinations across the country include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The airport has seen strong import activity from Bengaluru and Jaipur, with flowers being the primary import commodity.

"These achievements are not only milestones for LGBIA's GIAL cargo terminal, but also significant indicators of economic vibrancy in the Northeast. The growing cargo movement reflects the trust of our partners and the region's increasing integration with national supply chains,” said a GIAL spokesperson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)