Cricket

Live Score
RCB vs SRH 65 T20 (N) Match
RCB
VS
SRH
Toss won by RCB and elected to Field

Latest News | Haryana to Run Special Buses for UPSC Aspirants Taking Exam

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25 to help students appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.

Agency News PTI| May 23, 2025 09:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Haryana to Run Special Buses for UPSC Aspirants Taking Exam

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25 to help students appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.

Buses will be operated from all districts depending on demand and the number of passengers, and will run one day before the exam and on the day of the exam, an official statement said here on Friday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the Haryana Transport Department currently operates around 3,900 buses from its 24 depots and 13 sub-depots, serving nearly nine lakh passengers daily. These buses cover a distance of about 11 lakh kilometres each day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Cricket

Live Score
RCB vs SRH 65 T20 (N) Match
RCB
VS
SRH
Toss won by RCB and elected to Field

Latest News | Haryana to Run Special Buses for UPSC Aspirants Taking Exam

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25 to help students appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.

Agency News PTI| May 23, 2025 09:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Haryana to Run Special Buses for UPSC Aspirants Taking Exam

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25 to help students appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.

Buses will be operated from all districts depending on demand and the number of passengers, and will run one day before the exam and on the day of the exam, an official statement said here on Friday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the Haryana Transport Department currently operates around 3,900 buses from its 24 depots and 13 sub-depots, serving nearly nine lakh passengers daily. These buses cover a distance of about 11 lakh kilometres each day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Agency News PTI| May 23, 2025 09:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Haryana to Run Special Buses for UPSC Aspirants Taking Exam

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25 to help students appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.

Buses will be operated from all districts depending on demand and the number of passengers, and will run one day before the exam and on the day of the exam, an official statement said here on Friday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the Haryana Transport Department currently operates around 3,900 buses from its 24 depots and 13 sub-depots, serving nearly nine lakh passengers daily. These buses cover a distance of about 11 lakh kilometres each day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
aadhar card update
500+K+ searches
aai
500+K+ searches
raid 2 ott
500+K+ searches
rishad hossain
500+K+ searches
roston chase
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan War

  • Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 23, 2025: RBL Bank, Ultratech Cement, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday

  • Hardoi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 4 Tyre Shops Due to Short Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, No Casualties Reported

  • ‘Don’t Want to Make Any Comments About Neeraj Chopra’, Pakistan’s Olympic Gold Medal Winner Arshad Nadeem

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    aadhar card update
    500+K+ searches
    aai
    500+K+ searches
    raid 2 ott
    500+K+ searches
    rishad hossain
    500+K+ searches
    roston chase
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel