Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Monday announced that the state government will start direct bus service to Ayodhya from Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

He also said that in future if there is demand from other districts, direct bus service will start to Ayodhya from there as well.

"After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, numerous people from Haryana will visit Ayodhya. This new bus service will provide them with a convenient and affordable way to travel," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

