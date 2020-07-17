New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.06 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 9.38 crore in the April-June a year ago, Hathway Cable said in a BSE filing.

However, Its total income was down 3.64 per cent to Rs 488.22 crore as against Rs 506.68 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 427.92 crore in Q1 FY 2020-21 as against Rs 519.61 crore, down 17.64 per cent.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 43.60 apiece on BSE, up 9.96 per cent from the previous close.

