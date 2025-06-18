New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Wednesday said that its Chief Human Resource Officer Vinay Razdan has resigned.

The bank has accepted the said resignation with effect from the close of business hours on June 18, 2025, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank did not disclose the reason for the resignation.

