New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC on Thursday said it has invoked 50 lakh pledged shares of Ansal Housing as part of recovery of its outstanding dues from the developer.

Ansal Housing is engaged in the business of construction and development of residential townships and commercial complexes.

Also Read | Realme C30 India Launch on June 20, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

"For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the Corporation on June 15, 2022, invoked the pledge on 50,00,000 shares of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 8.42 per cent of its paid-up share capital, pledged with the Corporation by the said pledger/borrower," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Ansal Housing's turnover in 2021-22 was Rs 204.40 crore, and the net worth was Rs 146.23 crore.

Also Read | SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 211 Retired Bank Officer Posts At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

Stock of HDFC closed at Rs 2,057.45 apiece on BSE, down by 2.28 per cent, while Ansal Housing rose 9.96 per cent to Rs 7.95.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)