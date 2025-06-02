New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total sales increased 2 per cent year-on-year to 5,07,701 units in May.

The company sold 4,98,123 units in May last year.

Domestic dispatches to dealers rose to 4,88,997 units last month, as compared to 4,79,450 units in the year-ago period, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Exports rose to 18,704 units last month as compared to 18,673 units in May last year.

The company said it also continued to gain retail market share in May 2025, aided by the positive response for its new products across the motorcycle and scooter categories.

