New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will introduce subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its electric scooter VIDA from next month.

Along with a flexible 'pay-as-you-go' ownership model, the BaaS subscription solution will significantly reduce the upfront ownership cost, making electric mobility more affordable and accessible to a wider customer base, the company said in a statement.

"It will allow customers to have the option to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately, reducing significant upfront capital expenditure into manageable monthly payments," it added.

The complete details of the BaaS model, subscription plans and pricing will be announced on July 1, 2025.

Customers will be able to choose from flexible subscription plans tailored to their daily or monthly budget and usage, the company said.

