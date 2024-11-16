Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved the upgradation of three Municipal Councils to Municipal Corporations and two Nagar Panchayats to Municipal Council, an official statement said.

The Cabinet in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also decided to create six new Nagar Panchayats in the state. These Nagar panchayats are Dharampur, Sandhol, Bhoranj, Barsar, Kunihar and Bangana.

The Cabinet approved upgrading Hamirpur, Una and Baddi to Municipal Corporations from Municipal Councillors and two Nagar Panchayats -- Nadaun and Jawali to Municipal Councils. It also approved the inclusion of additional areas under the jurisdiction of various Urban Local Bodies, the statement read.

In the meeting, the Cabinet decided to provide additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum to individuals above the age of 70 years under the Aayushman Bharat Yojna. They also approved to enhance the honorarium of Multi-Task Workers in the Public Works Department from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 per month.

It further approved making a provision of offering financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of houses for widow, single destitute and divyang women with annual income less than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum registered under Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Welfare Board.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Sukh-ashray Yojana to abandoned and surrendered children up to the age of 27 years.

Furthermore, it decided to create and fill up 30 posts of senior resident doctors and 326 posts of ancillary staff in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. They also agreed to open a new Police Post at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur along with the creation and filling up of seven posts of various categories.

In order to provide remunerative prices to the apple growers of the area besides ensuring employment to locals, the Cabinet gave its nod to issue a letter of Intent in favour of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation to set up a winery at Parala in Shimla district.

It also put its seal to shift the office of Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Welfare Board from Shimla to Hamirpur in order to decongest Shimla city.

