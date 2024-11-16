Mumbai, November 16: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the exam city slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination today, November 16. The RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip has been released on the official website of RRB at rrb.digialm.com. It must be noted that the RRB ALP 2024 city intimation slip has been released for the November 25 examination. Candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated will receive SMS and Emails on their registered IDs used while filling out the application form.

Here's the direct link to download the RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip. As per the official notification, the city intimation slip for candidates of CEN 01/2024 ALP will be activated 10 days before the exam date. For candidates who will be appearing for the examination on November 26, November 27, November 28, and November 29, the city intimation slip will be activated from November 16, 17, 18 and 19 onwards, respectively.

Steps to Download RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website of RRB at rrb.digialm.com

On the homepage, click on the RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip link

A new page will open

Now, enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Check the city intimation slip

Take a printout for reference

The admit card or hall ticket for the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot examination will be released four days prior to the examination date. The first computer-based test (CBT 1) of ALP (CEN 01/2024) has been tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Through this recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board is trying to fill 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation.

In the beginning, 5,696 vacancies were proposed; however, the number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was later increased to 18,799 after Zonal Railways made additional demand. Meanwhile, the board has advised candidates to beware of touts who are trying to misguide applicants with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration.

