Mumbai, November 16: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced after each round is completed today, November 16. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the speculative lottery game draws people from all walks of life who place bets and await the outcome to win varying prizes. Lottery players can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers for November 16 on websites including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2—from Monday to Saturday twice a day, with Sunday being a holiday. The archery-based lottery game showcases the archery skills of local archers while providing an opportunity for participants to try their luck and win prizes in the state government-backed lottery game. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

There are a total of eight teer games, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. To check today's Shillong Teer Result Chart and know the winning numbers of all Teer games scroll down below.

Shillong Teer Result on November 16, 2024: Where and How To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer is among the few lottery games across the country that are legal. It is regulated by the government of Meghalaya. To check the Shillong Teer Result, participants can visit the above-mentioned portals and click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart" or know the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games by downloading the PDF file. It must be noted that a few Teer game results are declared in the morning, while the others are declared in the second half of the day. They can also check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for November 16 by scrolling down to know if the predictions matched the outcome of Teer games. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 44

Second Round - 18

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 85

Second Round - 30

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 98

Second Round - 94

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 21

Second Round - 55

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 38

Second Round - 59

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - `

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 08

Second Round - 50

What Is Shillong Teer? When Are the Teer Game Results Declared?

A total of eight Teer games are played twice daily with the timings of each archery-type game being different. While Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results are declared before 12 noon, the results of six Teer games are announced in the afternoon evening, and maximum by around 9 PM. A popular lottery game, the Shillong Teer requires lottery players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. Post this, archers have to shoot arrows at the designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2, and only the last two digits of all the arrows that hit the target are picked as winning numbers.

