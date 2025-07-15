New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Clean tech company Himadri Speciality on Tuesday reported a 48 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 183 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal year, as the company reduced its expenses.

It had clocked net profit of Rs 123.45 crore in the first quarter of FY25, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

The company's revenues from operations stood at Rs 1,100.42 crore, as against Rs 1,199.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Himadri Speciality brought down its expenses to Rs 883.92 crore, from Rs 1,033.08 crore in the June quarter of the last financial year.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

"We are pleased to report our highest-ever quarterly EBITDA and PAT, underscoring a strong, resilient and sustainable financial performance. For the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 234 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at Rs 183 crore," said Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality.

This significant growth in profitability was driven by continued focus on high-value speciality products, operation efficiencies leading to improvement in yields and strengthening of our waste heat recovery systems, he said.

In June, Himadri Speciality acquired a 16.24 per cent stake in US-based International Battery Company (IBC) to increase its presence in the mobility and energy storage sectors.

IBC operates a 50 MWh lithium-ion battery cell facility in South Korea and is developing a gigafactory in Bengaluru, India, through its joint venture with Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

Himadri Speciality product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, speciality oils, clean power, etc. catering to industries such as lithium-ion batteries, aluminium, graphite electrodes and defence.

Himadri operates in both domestic and international markets, exporting to 56 countries across the globe.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)