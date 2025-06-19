New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Energy venture Hindustan Power on Thursday said it has received a letter of intent for developing a 120 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Bihar.

The project, under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB), will be implemented on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis, according to a company statement.

The company, founded by Ratul Puri, has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd for developing a 120 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) across three critical grid substations in Bihar, the statement said.

The installations will be developed at Bhagalpur (40MWh), Udakishanganj (40MWh) and Sitamarhi (40MWh), the integrated power generation company said.

The scheduled commissioning date for the full capacity is set for 18 months from the effective date of the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA).

As part of the Central government-approved 500 MWh battery energy storage system project in Bihar, this initiative will not only ensure an uninterrupted and high-quality power supply but also help balance demand and supply during peak hours.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to technological innovation and environmental responsibility. It is a progressive step toward building a cleaner energy future, and we remain dedicated to supporting the state's clean energy ambitions," Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, said.

