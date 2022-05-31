New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Hitachi Energy India Limited on Tuesday announced the reappointment of N Venu as its Managing Director and CEO.

He has been re-appointed for a term of five years commencing December 2, 2022, Hitachi Energy India Limited said in a statement.

Also Read | Apple May Not Announce Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC This Year: Report.

"N Venu has been reappointed as MD and CEO for the second term of five years commencing December 2, 2022. The reappointment was on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Board meeting held Monday," it said.

The reappointment is subject to the approval of shareholders, the company said.

Also Read | Moto E32s Tipped To Debut in India on June 2, 2022.

Venu holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. He has also attended management courses at institutes like IIM-Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and International Institute of Management Development, Switzerland.

Hitachi Energy India Limited (formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited) is the Indian arm of Hitachi Energy - a global leader in power technologies, providing the most comprehensive grid portfolio across the entire value chain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)