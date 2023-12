New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) State-owned HUDCO on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Gujarat government to invest up to Rs 14,500 crore for financing of housing and urban infrastructure projects.

The state government intends for overall development of Gujarat by implementing various housing and infrastructure projects, according to a regulatory filing.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has "executed a memorandum of understanding with the State Government of Gujarat for an investment up to Rs 14,500 crore for financing the housing and urban infrastructure projects in the state of Gujarat," the filing said.

Being a techno-financial institution, HUDCO is in the business of providing financial assistance for housing and urban development projects in the country.

