Latur, Aug 21 (PTI) Several hundred people, including elected representatives and officials, attended the funeral of an Army jawan hailing from Janwal village in Latur district on Sunday morning.

Jawan Machhindranath Chapolkar died on Friday in the Army Hospital in Delhi from acute pancreatitis and pulmonary thromboembolism, an official said.

His body was brought to Hyderabad by flight and then to his native Janwal village by road.

Among those who attended the funeral were Latur Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Shrangare, MLA Babasaheb Patil and police and district officials.

