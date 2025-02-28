Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani on Friday said the number of hours put in at the office does not matter to him as much as the quality of work daily.

In the comments that come amid a heated debate on the number of hours to be put in at work per week, the son of the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said both work and family are the biggest priorities of his life and it is very important for a person to know his or her priorities in life.

"I don't think about it (timing at work) in terms of timings and the amount of hours. It's about the quality of work that you do on a daily basis," Ambani said while addressing the Mumbai Tech Week event here.

C-suite executives have expressed diverse opinions on work hours per week, with some advocating up to 90 hours of work and prioritising work over family while others in favour of outcomes from those hours. A minority has spoken in favour of under 50 hours of work a week as well.

Ambani also said that his company has created a team of over 1,000 data scientists, researchers and engineers to guide it on the artificial intelligence front.

The company is also putting together a 1GW capacity data centre at Jamnagar which will help in the country's AI journey, he said.

Apart from that, the company is mulling to offer graphic processing units (GPU) as a service offering given its work in the area, to help a broader ecosystem benefit.

He also said that the company will shortly be launching a cloud personal computer which will be device agnostic and added that such interventions will help people build high compute AI applications.

Ambani, who heads the largest Indian telco, made it clear that the company aspires to launch products and services which positively impact people at scale which may be hundreds of millions of users at a go.

He also said that its AI suite called "Jio Brain" will also be launched in the coming quarters as the company perfects the use cases for that.

Ambani, who chairs the company, said titles do not mean a lot for him and he has never worked for those.

Recalling his early days, Ambani said legacy matters more and starting right from his grandfather Dhirubhai, they have seen family members working passionately for this.

The legacy is about creating impact for the country and for the company, he said, adding that he and his siblings Isha and Anant have to embody the same.

Admitting that these are big shoes to fill for the siblings, he added that they will have to understand the impact as they go about creating their own businesses.

