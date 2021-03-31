New Delhi, March 31: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.24 lakh crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers till March 29 in the current fiscal year.

This include Rs 85,012 crore personal income tax refunds to 2.33 crore taxpayers and Rs 1.39 lakh crore worth corporate tax refunds in 2.85 lakh cases. Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended to June 30, 2021, From March 31.

