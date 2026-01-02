Does the Income-Tax Department Track Your Emails, Social Media and Online Spending? PIB Fact Check Terms Claim Misleading

Does the Income-Tax Department Really Track Your Emails and Online Spending From April 2026?

New Delhi, January 2: An Instagram post by handle bingewealth has triggered concern by claiming that the Income-tax Department monitors individuals’ personal digital activity, lifestyle choices, and online spending. The post further alleges that from April 1, 2026, tax authorities will be able to access emails, social media accounts, trading apps, and private digital spaces of citizens as part of routine surveillance. These claims have been widely shared, raising fears of digital snooping and constant monitoring of law-abiding taxpayers.

The Claims Are Misleading, Says PIB Fact Check

The claims circulating online are misleading and do not reflect the actual legal position, according to PIB Fact Check. The Income-tax Department does not track online shopping habits, digital payments, app-based transactions, lifestyle behaviour, or personal online activity of individuals. There is no mechanism in place that allows routine monitoring or surveillance of a citizen’s digital footprint. Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Fact Check: No, Income-Tax Department Will Not Track Your Emails or Online Spending From April 2026

Claim: From 01.04.2026, ITD can access emails, social media, trading apps, or private accounts. ❌ This claim is #misleading. ✅ Section 247 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 applies only to Search and Survey operations. Unless there is evidence of serious tax evasion and a formal… pic.twitter.com/ere4eG10Kd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 2, 2026

Much of the confusion appears to stem from a misunderstanding of reporting requirements under Section 285BA of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This section mandates the filing of a Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) by specified entities such as banks, mutual funds, registrars, and financial institutions. These entities report limited high-value transactions, for example, large cash deposits or substantial investments, as part of long-standing compliance norms. This framework does not involve behavioural profiling, real-time tracking, or access to personal online data. Has Govt Set April 27, 2026 As Final Deadline To Apply for Birth Certificates? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Another key claim suggests that new powers under Section 247 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 would allow tax officials to access emails, social media, and private accounts from April 1, 2026. PIB Fact Check has clarified that this provision applies only in cases of Search and Survey operations. Such actions can be initiated solely when there is credible evidence of serious tax evasion and after following due legal process.

Importantly, these powers cannot be used for routine scrutiny, general assessments, or mass data collection. They are targeted tools meant to combat black money and large-scale tax evasion, not to intrude into the private digital lives of ordinary citizens. The authority to seize documents during searches has existed since 1961 and is not a new or expanded surveillance power.

Official clarifications have been issued by Ministry of Finance and Income Tax India, reiterating that law-abiding taxpayers have no reason to fear digital monitoring or routine access to private accounts.

