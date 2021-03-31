Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended to June 30, 2021:

Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.(1/2)@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@FinMinIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)