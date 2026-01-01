New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, January 1: Taxpayers who missed the December 31 deadline to file a revised or belated Income Tax Return (ITR) for the 2024-25 financial year still have legal avenues to correct errors and claim refunds. While the primary window for standard corrections has closed, experts point to specific provisions under the Income Tax Act that allow for rectifications even after the turn of the year.

The Significance of the December 31 Deadline

December 31, 2025, served as the final cutoff for taxpayers to file a belated return (for those who missed the original September 16 deadline) or a revised return to correct mistakes in a previously filed ITR. Income Tax e Filing Delays Explained: How Much Interest Taxpayers Pay for Missing Deadlines and What the Government Owes on Late Refunds.

As of January 1, 2026, the option to voluntarily amend a return under Section 139(5) is no longer available. This transition often causes concern among taxpayers who discover discrepancies only after receiving an automated intimation from the tax department’s Centralised Processing Centre (CPC). Income Tax Refund Delayed Due to ITR Mismatch? Revised vs Belated Return Explained, Who Should File What Before December 31.

Claiming Refunds via Rectification

If a taxpayer identifies an "error apparent from the record" after the return has been processed by the CPC, they can file a rectification application under Section 154. This is a primary tool for those seeking refunds that were stalled due to clerical or arithmetic mistakes.

Typical errors eligible for this process include mismatches in TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) credits, incorrect tax or interest calculations, or clerical slips in declaring income. Taxpayers can submit these requests electronically through the e-filing portal once they receive their Section 143(1) intimation.

Options for Unprocessed Returns

For taxpayers whose returns remain unprocessed, the legal timeline for the CPC to act extends until December 31, 2026. If the tax department fails to process a return within this statutory period, it loses the authority to make adjustments or demands, and the return is treated as final.

In cases where a refund is due but the return is stuck in processing beyond the deadline, taxpayers are advised to:

Raise an online grievance through the e-Nivaran or CPGRAMS portals.

Submit a formal written follow-up to their jurisdictional Assessing Officer.

File a condonation of delay request under Section 119(2)(b) if "genuine hardship" prevented timely filing.

The Role of Updated Returns (ITR-U)

While the new "Updated Return" (ITR-U) under Section 139(8A) allows taxpayers to file returns up to 24 months after the end of the assessment year, it comes with a significant caveat: it cannot be used to claim a new refund or increase an existing one.

The ITR-U is primarily designed for taxpayers looking to report additional income and pay the required additional tax (ranging from 25% to 50%) to avoid potential litigation or penalties.

Tax experts suggest that individuals should carefully review any communication from the Income Tax Department. While the ease of a "Revised Return" has passed, the rectification and grievance mechanisms remain robust for those with legitimate refund claims and documented errors.

