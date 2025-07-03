New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) Agri commodity trader IFL Enterprises on Thursday said it is exploring expanding into two high-growth verticals of green energy projects and organic waste management and recycling as part of its diversification strategy.

The board of the Ahmedabad-based company is scheduled on July 17, 2025, to evaluate and discuss the potential of expansion into Organic Waste Management & Recycling and Green Energy Power Plant Contracting, IFL said in a statement.

"The company aims to tap into India's emerging green economy by exploring service offerings in eco-friendly infrastructure development and renewable energy contracting, including solar and wind power plant design, construction, and operations," it stated.

The company also plans to enter the organic waste management space, where it may offer recycling and waste-to-energy solutions that can repurpose organic waste into clean power and reusable materials.

These new ventures are part of the company's strategic plan to diversify its portfolio and tap into emerging and high-demand sectors, IFL said.

