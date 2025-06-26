Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Thanishq Hospitality to develop a 200-key hotel, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Electronic City, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2029.

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Thanishq Hospitality through the signing of Holiday Inn Bengaluru Electronic City. This marks our second project together, following Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Bommasandra, and reflects the continued trust and alignment in our shared goals," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 48 hotels operating across six brands in India, and a strong pipeline of 63 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.

**** Infravision Foundation announces initiative to recognise outstanding doctoral research

The Infravision Foundation (TIF), an independent think tank, has announced an initiative to recognise and celebrate outstanding doctoral research that can drive the country's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Called the InfraPandit Awards, the initiative will promote industry-academia linkages and support innovative research with direct relevance to India's infrastructure development.

The dual emphasis on academic rigour and real-world applicability is expected to translate into meaningful opportunities for collaboration with TIF's ongoing work in this sector, it said in a statement.

