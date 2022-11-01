Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Incubation Cell has signed a partnership withN Incubation Foundation (SSN iFound) aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday.

Through the partnership, IIT-M Incubation Cell would supportN iFound in developing an ecosystem that nurtures a culture of building things and provides incubation support to promising entrepreneurial ventures.

"As a first step in this direction, IITM Incubation Cell will supportN iFound in setting up Build Club - a student only run club, and managed by them that aims to create a culture of building products among students," a company statement said here.

IIT-M Incubation Cell would also supportN iFound in conducting training, motivational and experiential talks and events to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"India needs young entrepreneurs more than ever before given their ability to contribute actively to economic development. We want to help them nurture this entrepreneurial curiosity at an early stage through Build Clubs...," IITM Incubation Cell, IIT Madras Research Park, president professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala said.

"Through partnering with institutions likeN, we believe that we can achieve this. We are looking forward to jointly nurturing the next-generation wealth creators and entrepreneurs to strengthen India's startup ecosystem", he said.

IITMIC andN iFound would periodically select start-ups with potential for co-incubation.

"We are delighted to partner with IIT Madras Incubation Cell, a proven leader and pioneer in the Indian incubation space, with highly successful technology start-ups,"N Incubation Foundation Director Kala Vijayakumar said.

"SSN Incubation Foundation was established with a vision to support budding entrepreneurs from concept to market by providing them the right platform and guidance to realise their start-up dreams," Vijayakumar said.

