New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Authorities on Monday began demolishing illegally constructed structures that were reportedly obstructing the renovation of the Taimoor Nagar drain in southeast Delhi.

This action follows a Delhi High Court order from April 28 directing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to begin the demolition on May 5 to ensure unhindered renovation of the drain.

Kunal Kumar, a resident of Taimoor Nagar, claimed that over 100 houses were being demolished. He said residents received eviction notices on April 26.

Another resident, who said he has been living there for nearly 40 years, expressed concern about the lack of alternative housing.

"If these jhuggis were to be removed, the authorities should have acted earlier or warned us not to build here. We've lived here for four decades — where are we supposed to go now with our families?" he said.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora had emphasised the urgency of completing the desilting work and clearing the garbage from the drain.

“It needs to be demolished. We hope you have understood. We don't know who the mafias are who took money and sold these properties. There must be an investigation into how such large buildings were constructed without the authorities noticing,” the bench stated.

Residents, including lawyers, have raised concerns about severe waterlogging during rains, with roads, homes and offices frequently flooding due to clogged drains.

A senior police officer said that sufficient police personnel had been deployed to ensure law and order during the demolition.

