Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Bihar's Minister of Industries Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who held an interactive session with the stakeholders on the draft textile policy on Tuesday, said there is an immense scope to create multiple textile hubs across the state.

Speaking at an interactive session with the stakeholders on draft textile policy for Bihar at the CII here on Tuesday, Hussain said, "Bihar is quite rich in handlooms and skilled artisans and there is immense scope for creating multiple textile hubs across the state."

He emphasised on Bihar's strategic location for both domestic and export markets and the state's easy connectivity by road, rail and air.

Meanwhile, Hussain, who is also national spokesperson of the BJP, also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's residence here. He also had an interaction with the BJP leaders of the Chandigarh unit at the party office here.

Hussain also called on Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who is also Administrator UT Chandigarh, at the Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking to reporters later, Hussain while wooing investors from this region said there is a stable government in Bihar led by Nitish Kumar and it offers a congenial atmosphere for the investors.

Hussain also recalled that he was a textile minister in the NDA government at the Centre led by former prime minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and shared his memories of having together worked with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also remained a Union minister earlier.

"I have worked with Nitish Kumar at the Centre for five years... He is a fine chief minister and an experienced one," said Hussain about the Bihar chief minister and his party's ally.

He said Bihar was witnessing an all-round growth now under the present dispensation.

Referring to previous regimes, he said, "Earlier, road, power, water, infrastructural problems were there, but the situation is better now. In agriculture too, Bihar has witnessed a growth."

Hussain said Bihar is the first state to formulate ethanol promotion policy, which has attracted Rs 30,000 crore worth investment in the state.

"Now, we are formulating textile and pharmaceutical policy," said Hussain, who was accompanied by Bihar's Additional Chief Secretary (Industries Department) Brijesh Mehrotra.

He said before formulating these policies they are talking to various stakeholders. As part of this, he held an interaction with the industrialists from this region.

Hussain said they want to make Bihar a hub of textiles and leverage various advantages in its favour.

Replying to a question, he said the thrust area is textile in which Bihar is seeking investment. HRS hrs

