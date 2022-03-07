New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu and Auditor General of Maldives Hussain Niyazy held a meeting on Monday and discussed concrete steps for furthering cooperation between the two supreme audit institutions by operationalising the MoU to strengthen the professional capacities and improve audit methodology.

Murmu reiterated his commitment to share knowledge and capacity development under the aegis of the MoU by offering to host members from SAI Maldives for customised training programmes at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), Shimla; International Centre for Information Systems and Audit (iCISA), Noida, and International Centre for Environment Audit and Sustainable Development (iCED), Jaipur.

Auditor General Niyazy recalled signing of the MoU in October 2021 to further strengthen the cooperation between SAIs in the areas of public audit to enhance ability to achieve the objective of holding respective governments to account for stewardship of public resources, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Murmu emphasised the role of technology in today's rapidly changing world, which constantly create fresh avenues for audit and make audits more efficient.

He expressed confidence that the exchange of knowledge and capacity development initiatives would equip between both the SAIs in use of emerging technologies for auditing.

CAG offered customised training programmes on IT Audit/SAP for participants of SAI Maldives either at iCISA, Noida or at SAI Maldives depending on mutual convenience, the statement.

