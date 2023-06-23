New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) India conserved 249 billion units (BUs) of electricity to save Rs 1.60 lakh crore in bills for the 2021-22 financial year, according to a BEE report.

The report titled National Energy Data: Survey and Analysis 2021-22 was released by Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Friday in the national capital.

The report by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has been prepared in collaboration with Niti Aayog, the Ministry of Power said.

Electricity saving of 249 BUs has happened, the data showed.

The total energy savings worth Rs 1,60,721 crore happened as an impact of various energy conservation policies, it said.

While releasing the report, the minister underlined the need for data on energy usage, such as the comparative cost of gas-based cooking and solar cooking.

"Our whole objective is to reduce dependence on imported sources of energy. The way to do this is two-fold to electrify the economy and then to green the energy," he said.

BEE Director General (DG) Abhay Bhakre said that impact of various government schemes, including incentives and subsidies, would be assessed, sub-sectoral energy consumption patterns will be analysed, and data on non-commercial energy sources like biomass would be captured.

BEE, under the Ministry of Power, promotes the use of energy-efficient processes, equipment, devices and systems. It takes various steps to encourage preferential treatment for the use of energy-efficient equipment or appliances.

