Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called a statewide strike scheduled for today, June 22, in response to the increased electricity charges. As part of the Karnataka bandh, all trade and industry organisations have been urged to shut down their establishments, with the aim of causing disruptions to normal daily activities. “We request all the Trade and Industry to close their establishment on 22 June. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the Electricity charges by ESCOM's," KCCI said in a statement.

It must be noted that bandh call is only for business establishments and is voluntary, so essential services will not be disturbed. "Business establishments will incur losses owing to a day-long bandh." KCCI president Vinay Javali said. He continued that industries may not survive with such an unprecedented increase in power tariffs. According to the local media reports, private establishments, markets, etc., will participate in Karnataka Bandh Today. KCC&I Calls for Karnataka Bandh on June 22 To Protest Against Electricity Price Hike in State.

As far as travel is concerned, commuters are likely to not have an issue as Government-run buses - the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) - will function efficiently throughout the day. Besides buses, local trains, medicals, hospitals, government offices, and essential services will remain open the entire day. Moreover, the business will not take a hit during the Karnataka bandh today as industries in Bengaluru will not back the strike. The leading industries and industry associations in the city have opted out of the bandh and assured people they will be conducting business as usual on Thursday. Karnataka Bandh: KCCI Calls Strike on June 22 Against Hike in Electricity Charges.

On May 12, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), in its tariff order, approved a steep increase in the fixed and per unit charges, a hike of Rs 2.89 per unit. The issue escalated into a political row as the BJP accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of increasing the tariff to fulfil their poll promise of free electricity of up to 200 units under the Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

