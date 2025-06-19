Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday flagged-off the first export consignment of fresh Jamun fruit from Karnataka to London.

The move marks a significant step in promoting India's traditional fruits from different regions in global markets.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

Earlier only frozen Jamun were exported from the country.

APEDA said the Jamun fruits have been sourced directly from a Farmer Producer Organization (FPO).

Also Read | How To Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Track Application? All You Need To Know As Election Commission Rolls Out 15-Day EPIC Delivery.

Exporter Parthasardhi, owner of Anantha Organic Products Pvt, said that the exports would help get "good" prices for the fruit.

Local farmers get an average price of Rs 50-60 per kg for the fruit in the domestic fruit, but from this export consignment they would getting an average price of Rs 110 per kg.

The consignment has been packed at the APEDA and Plant Quarantine-approved Packhouse established by the Karnataka Government under the Department of Horticulture.

Karnataka, one of India's leading producers of Jamun - a fruit known for its rich medicinal value and health benefits - is now poised to become a major player in the international fresh fruit segment, APEDA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)