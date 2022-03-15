Coimbatore, Mar 15 (PTI) The Navy is taking efforts to set up a full-fledged indigenisation cell here to speed up indigenisation activities in the southern region and in Maharashtra, a top officer has said.

Besides Maharashtra, the region covers Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, said Rear Admiral K. Srinivas during an interaction on Monday with members of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA)

He spoke on the opportunities for domestic industries to supply the Navy its requirements, a press release from the association said on Tuesday.

The efforts have resulted in identification and taking up of five products by the member- industries. Officials from the naval headquarters, Delhi, and Southern Naval Command, Kochi, participated in the interaction, the release said.

