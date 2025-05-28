New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) IndiGo on Wednesday said Ton Dortmans will be joining the airline to support the technical entry into service of A350 aircraft as well as the overall MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) strategy and capabilities.

The airline will start getting deliveries of wide body A350 aircraft from 2027.

Both the operation and maintenance of own wide-body aircraft, powered by Rolls Royce engines, will be new for IndiGo, according to a release.

"In addition, given the growing fleet-size of IndiGo (today already over 400 aircraft) and the 900+ aircraft still on order, IndiGo is committed to build up more and broad capabilities in-house in India around various MRO activities. In 2023, IndiGo opened its second hangar in Bengaluru," the release said.

Last year, the carrier placed an order for 30 A350-900 aircraft.

With these plans in place, the airline has roped in Dortmans, who has served in different roles at KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines.

He will report to IndiGo's Chief Operating Offer Isidro Porqueras and work closely with SVP Engineering Parichay Dutta.

Recently, the airline established an office in Amsterdam to spearhead its European expansion. In July, it will commence flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam.

