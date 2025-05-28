Mumbai, May 28: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications from candidates for several technical posts at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The job vacancies at VSSC are for Technician, Draughtsman, and other posts. The ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 is offering an exciting opportunity for ITI and diploma-qualified candidates to join India's prestigious space research mission. Candidates who are interested in applying for government jobs and Sarkari Naukri can apply online at the ISRO VSSC website—vssc.gov.in.

It must be noted that 64 vacancies are available for Technician, Draughtsman, and other posts. The online ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 application will begin on June 2 and close on June 16. As per the official notification, the minimum age limit is 18, whereas the maximum age of applicants should not be more than 35 as of the last date of application.

How To Apply for ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official ISRO VSSC website at vssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section

Now, register using your email ID and mobile number.

Log in and proceed to fill out the online application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee, if any

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

The application process for ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025 is completely online. Interested candidates must visit the official portal and complete the registration. After this, candidates must fill out their application form with correct information and upload the necessary documents before submitting it. It must be noted that the online application window will be active from June 2 until June 16.

According to the advertisement, the pay scale for Technician B posts is INR 21,700 to INR 69,100, for Draughtsman B posts it is INR 21,700 to INR 69,100 and for Pharmacist A posts it is INR 29,200 to INR 92,300. For more details, candidates can check the advertisement here or visit the official website of ISRO VSSC.

