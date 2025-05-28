New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) IndusLaw has become a member firm of CMS, an international organisation of independent law firms.

"CMS INDUSLAW expects to complete on-boarding by the end of 2025," IndusLaw, a full-service law firm, said in a statement.

IndusLaw lawyers will support multinational CMS clients looking to enter and operate in the Indian market, while more than 6,800 CMS lawyers in over 45 countries around the world will support clients wanting to expand internationally from India.

CMS is an international organisation of independent law firms, with each of the firms respecting the legal and regulatory requirements of its jurisdiction, combining deep local market understanding with a global mindset. In line with the CMS model, IndusLaw remains an independent law firm under the CMS brand, it added.

