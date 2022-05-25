New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Info Edge, owner of Naukri.com, has participated in a USD 93 million (about Rs 720 crore) Series E funding round of US-based IT firm WSO2 through its subsidiary RedStart Labs.

Info Edge joins lead investor Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit (Goldman Sachs), which completed the first tranche of the Series E in November 2021.

Also Read | Realme Pad X Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Soon.

Info Edge, through its RedStart subsidiary, will contribute strategically to WSO2's accelerated business expansion across India, the statement said.

Over 35 enterprises in India, including government agencies and financial services, communications, healthcare and technology firms, use products and solutions of WSO2, according to the statement.

Also Read | Instagram Down: Users Complain on Twitter of Being Unable To Login.

"RedStart, as part of Info Edge with its deep market understanding, extensive network and success in investing in digital businesses like Zomato, will play a strategic role in helping us accelerate our growth and customer adoption in India," WSO2 founder and CEO Sanjiva Weerawarana said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)