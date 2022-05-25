Realme Pad X is all set to debut in China tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the tablet has been reportedly spotted on the BIS certification website. The listing is spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma and hints toward India's imminent launch. According to the listing, Realme Pad X is listed with model numbers RMP2103, RMP2107 and RMP2108. Realme Pad X To Be Launched on May 26, 2022; Teased Online.

The tablet has been listed on the company's official China website with the launch date. Previously, colour options, design and price had leaked online and now, Realme has announced several key specifications of the Realme Pad X via Weibo. Realme Pad X will come with an 11-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It will pack an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, it will come with a single rear camera and support for a stylus. In addition to this, Realme Pad will get a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. According to the Realme China website, the tablet will cost CNY 99,999.

