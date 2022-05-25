Meta-owned Instagram is currently down for many users in India. Just like previous outages, frustrated users complained about the outage on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Several users are complaining about their feeds not refreshing whereas some are not able to login into the app. Instagram Likely Testing New Stories Layout That Hides Excessive Posts.

According to Down Detector, Instagram has been down since around 9:45 am. Complaints from several users have been coming in from cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Several users are constantly checking Twitter whether this issue has been resolved or not.

Instagram is shut down??? Not working my login… #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ZRwmewunRX — Raj Bigwin (@raj_bigwin) May 25, 2022

A user wrote on Twitter, "Instagram is shut down??? Not working my login... #instagramdown"

Another user tweeted, "Anyone else having issues with Instagram. How long is it going to take #instagramdown"

Anyone else having issues with Instagram . How long is it going to take #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/JwKFA02AhA — Sadhana (@Sadhana272) May 25, 2022

Another user wrote, "#instagramdown Anyone facing the problem".

#instagramdown Anyone facing the problem — Hari ™ (@_haritarak) May 25, 2022

However, for some users Instagram is working after they force-stopped the app and tried restarting it. Instagram is yet to acknowledge the problem, and we hope the social media platform will come forward with an explanation.

